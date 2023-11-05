Red Wave Investments LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 978,228 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.