Red Wave Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.34. 1,365,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

