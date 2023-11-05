Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 11,114 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 401,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,507. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

