Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 6,394,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.