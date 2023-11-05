Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.80. 7,995,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.