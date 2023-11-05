Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Stock Price Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
