Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 1%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 88,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 241,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,340.20% and a negative return on equity of 317.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Renalytix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

