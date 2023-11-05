Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Renasant by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

