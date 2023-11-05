Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

