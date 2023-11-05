Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.2 %

VOD stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

