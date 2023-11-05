Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

