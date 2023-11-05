Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

