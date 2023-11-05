Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DUK opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
