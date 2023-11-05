Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

