Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

