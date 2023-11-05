Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

