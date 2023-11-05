Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,423,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,080,000 after buying an additional 157,678 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $35.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.