Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

