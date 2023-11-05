Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average of $374.51. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

