Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up 1.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $259,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.25 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

