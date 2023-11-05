Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

