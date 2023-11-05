Reviewing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Education Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.35 billion 3.36 $177.34 million $1.64 40.48 Golden Sun Education Group $10.81 million 1.10 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.25% 7.38% 4.51% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Golden Sun Education Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Sun Education Group



Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services. The company also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, it offers logistic and consulting services, including catering, branding, academic management, basic education resources, human resources, procurement, and logistics management services to schools and kindergartens. Further, the company operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

