Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00 to $13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $240.30 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.