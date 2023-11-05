Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 184 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Nordson comprises approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 2.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average is $230.47.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

