Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

