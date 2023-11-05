Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 2,722 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.69 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

