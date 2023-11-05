Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

