Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

