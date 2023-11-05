Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $16.03 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

