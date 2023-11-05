Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $17.62 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

