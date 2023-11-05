Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

