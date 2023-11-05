Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $29.39 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $29,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.