Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

