Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Makes New $40,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.69 and its 200-day moving average is $660.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $454.33 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

