Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Makes New $61,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.