Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 1,791 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average is $235.17. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

