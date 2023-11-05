Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $295.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $295.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

