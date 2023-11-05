Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,906 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.37 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.