Roth Mkm Trims Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Target Price to $2.20

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $95,705.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at $498,522.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,082 shares of company stock worth $631,525. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

