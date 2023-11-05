Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
