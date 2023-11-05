Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $140.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.88.

FNV opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

