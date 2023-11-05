Royal Bank of Canada Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 10.11. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.78.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

