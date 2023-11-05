Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Shares of RGEN opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

