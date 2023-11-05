Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $42.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

