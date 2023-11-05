Royce & Associates LP Acquires 635,779 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $24.82 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

