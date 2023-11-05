Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

