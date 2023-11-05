Royce & Associates LP Buys 10,183 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.97% of LCI Industries worth $63,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,276,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.48. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

