Royce & Associates LP Buys 20,186 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.01% of Dorman Products worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

