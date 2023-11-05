Royce & Associates LP Buys 33,223 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $38,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,104,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

