Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP's holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $80,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $161.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

