Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.03% of Landstar System worth $71,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

